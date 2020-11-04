US election: Former Donald Trump official Anthony Scaramucci tips Joe Biden win

Anthony Scaramucci says he is surprised by how well Donald Trump is doing in the polls. Photo / File

President Trump's former communications director Anthony Scaramucci says the battle for the next presidency between Trump and Joe Biden shouldn't be this close.

The now pro-Biden supporter told Newstalk ZB he is surprised by Trump's momentum in the polls but still believed Biden would win.

"I had to tell you, it speaks to the systemic issues in our country that we are going to have to address,"

"We've got a lot of people that feel left out of the system," Scaramucci said.

"We have a lot of blue collar, predominately white Americans [and] there was once an aspirational working class in our society, which I happened to have grown up with my dad being a crane operator, but we've now transitioned into working class desperation," he says.

He said President Trump was an "avatar" for those people's anger.

"Now they are coming out to vote for him. They did not accept the positions, or the economic story that the [former] Vice President was articulating. I think that is going to cause a reckoning of the Democratic Party," he says.

"If you look at the nine or 10 candidates, Joe Biden is the one who had the best chance against Mr Trump. The radical left-leaning candidates, they would've got annihilated."

He said despite Trump's reaction to the murder of George Floyd and his handling of Covid-19, he was in a close election.

"I predict he'll lose this election, but it shouldn't be this close. That tells you there is something systemically wrong with this country and we have to fix it.

The former White House official was sacked by Trump after only 10 days in the role.

He said "speaking out" against Trump was a "patriotic cause".

"We'll have to see how far he goes in terms of wrecking the country."