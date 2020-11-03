US Election: 'Not pretty but definitely vibrant' – US Ambassador to NZ on American election

United States ambassador Scott Brown at the embassy's Lower Hutt residence. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Outgoing US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown says no matter who wins today's election, it will have no impact at all on the relationship between the two countries.

Speaking at the US Embassy' Election Day party in Wellington, Brown told those in attendance that his country had an "amazing" democracy.

"It may not be pretty, but it's definitely vibrant."

But he was critical of groups like the Black Lives Matter movement for causing violence across the US.

"You see the violence and you see some of the problems back home. Am I upset? Of course I'm upset – of course I am," he said.

"I think the message of George Floyd's death has been hijacked by people who, quite frankly, want a different agenda."

Floyd, who was unarmed, was killed by a police officer who was kneeling on his neck earlier this year.

His killing sparked months of protests across the country, some of which turned violent.

"I think they are taking advantage of that situation," he said of those spreading violence.

He would not, however, be drawn on who he was supporting in today's election.

Brown was appointed by Trump and was a vocal supporter of the President before he was made New Zealand's US Ambassador in 2017.

US Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown at the US Election Day party in Wellington with his wife. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I was honoured to be one of his first mainstream, moderate supporters," he said.

He has been in regular contact with the Trump team since his appointment – mostly through the President's deputy chief of staff, New Zealand born Chris Liddell.

On today's vote, he said that nothing has really surprised him so far.

But he predicted whoever won Florida would have the edge.

At the time of writing, Trump was ahead in the Sunshine state.

But no matter who won; be it Trump or Joe Biden, Brown said it would not make a difference to New Zealand.

"Quite frankly, this doesn't affect NZ-US relations at all – not at all.

"We will be vibrant and healthy – we have shared common values regardless of who's president. "