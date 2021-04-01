Upper Hutt pool chemical spill: 15 people treated for injuries

15 patients were treated after the chemical spill. Photo / 123rf

Fifteen people have been injured following a chemical spill at an Upper Hutt pool.

Police were called to H20 Xtreme Aquatic Centre at 2pm, after reports of a chlorine spill

Twelve people have received minor injuries, and three have moderate injuries.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson says those three have been taken to Hutt Hospital.

Management of the H20XtreamAuquaticCentre posted on their Facebook page shortly after 2pm that the centre was "closed until further notice"

A member of the public responded to comments on the page that they had seen three ambulances, two police cars and five fire engines outside.

"My hubby just said there were heaps of fire trucks...and my mum had phoned me saying so many sirens...hope all is ok," the person said.