Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Unvaccinated Rotorua tenants who have lost jobs new dilemma for property managers

6 minutes to read
Rents in Rotorua have reached record levels. Photo / Getty Images

Rents in Rotorua have reached record levels. Photo / Getty Images

Carmen Hall
By
Carmen Hall

Multimedia journalist

Unvaccinated tenants who have lost their jobs and can't afford to pay their rent are raising new dilemmas for property managers as rents hit record highs in Rotorua.

Figures from Trade Me show last month

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.