Street racers do burnouts on Riddell Rd in Glendowie. Video / Supplied

Residents of a central Auckland suburb are pleading with the council to take further action against an "unsafe driving culture", which has led to pets being killed, cars being written off, and a hit-and-run.

Following the Herald's story on Tuesday about street racing in east Auckland, residents living on Meola Rd in Point Chevalier have also expressed similar concerns about street racing and dangerous driving in their neighbourhood.

Local resident Julie Cullen said the roads being used form a loop around the suburb, and cars will travel down streets at speeds exceeding the limit.

The dangerous driving has led to the death of her family's cat and drivers continued to race around the suburb even after their pet was struck.

"They hit our cat and killed it, it was sad for us but it could have been another person," Cullen said.

"It's an area with families - young children and elderly people. We have young children, so we're concerned they and others will be hurt."

Ten days ago parked cars were also damaged. A vehicle with four people inside drove into a parked car near resident Damian Gavin's property, the momentum of the crash sending the parked car into two other vehicles.

Gavin said emergency services were on the scene of the 3am crash and one of the occupants was injured. He's since advocated Auckland Council for a form of street furniture to force cars into slowing.

"We've asked [council] to install compulsory stops on our street and increase road marking on Harbour View Rd, it's a tight corner and we're just waiting for people to get hit there."

Reporting offenders to police has been a challenge for locals as Gavin's partner, Beth Parker explains. She's tried catching the licence plates of those speeding but usually isn't quick enough to spot the offender's car.

Another resident, Hadlee Jamieson, said the street racing occurs at least twice a week and drivers will usually blast music at night.

"At the top of the road is a roundabout and they'll just zoom off, and then they're gone. I try to see what car it is to make a complaint, but they go so fast you can't," Jamieson said.

The speeding extends to an "unsafe driving culture", according to resident Oliver Jevas whose son was involved in a hit-and-run two weeks ago around the corner from his house. The son, 12, had been signalled by a car to cross the road before the car accelerated into him - knocking him off his bike.

His son still refuses to bike after the incident occurred.

"It's part of the driving culture around here - 'I'm on the road, it's my road and I'll do what I want'," Jevas said.

"They think the road is fair game. People are hooning it down here and you'll sometimes have to run off the road to avoid being hit."

Jevas said the road needs more than just a giant red slow sign at the start of the route. While it's "well and good" to have signage encouraging safe driving, a lack of speed-calming measures means the painted street sign is "just used for time trials".

"[Council] just announced they'll pull the speed limit down to 30km/h, which is great and I'm all for it, but without enforcement, cameras, or speed bumps it won't slow them down - it doesn't change the structure of the road."

Auckland Transport (AT) has been approached for comment by the Herald and is yet to respond. However, in response to an earlier story about speed racing, a spokesperson for AT referred issues concerning speeding to the police.

"Safety is our top priority, so we are always looking at ways we can improve safety for all our road users. We will update you as any potential safety projects for the area progress," the spokesperson said in a statement.