Unmanned dinghy prompts search in Manawatū River

Police and Coastgaurd were conducting a search of the river. Photo / File

Police are searching for a person in the Manawatū River, near Foxton, after alerted to an unmanned dinghy this morning.

A police spokesperson said the alarm was raised at 8.35am, after the dinghy was found with the motor running and no one on board in the part of the river known as "The Loop".

A person had been seen on the dinghy earlier that morning.

Police were searching the river with three boats manned by Coastguard members, and would be assisted by the Police National Dive Squad.

A helicopter from Palmerston North had also searched the river earlier this morning without success.