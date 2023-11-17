Professor Gary Wilson is used to the vagaries of Antarctic weather. Photo / Alan Gibson

Antarctica specialist and research leader Professor Gary Wilson is joining Waikato University as its new deputy vice-chancellor of research from next year.

Wilson has an extensive history of research and research leadership in universities and government agencies, including associate dean for research, head of department, and professor of geology and marine science for the University of Otago, where he holds an honorary professorship for almost two decades of service.

At present, he is chief scientist and general manager of research strategy and partnerships at GNS Science Te Pū Ao.

He has strong interests in marine geology, the marine geological record of the ocean, and climate change, with a specific focus on Antarctica.

His previous roles included managing director of the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute and chief scientific adviser to Antarctica New Zealand.

Professor Gary Wilson has been appointed as deputy vice-chancellor research at the University of Waikato. Photo / University of Waikato

Wilson said he was motivated to help graduate researchers achieve their goals.

“I’m excited to be joining the University of Waikato and looking forward to helping build the national and international research profile.”

Vice-chancellor Professor Neil Quigley said the university was happy to have Wilson on board.

“The university is delighted to have secured someone of Gary’s calibre, with a deep understanding and passion for research both in a university context and more broadly.”

Wilson will be replacing Professor Byrony James who has taken up the role of Provost at Victoria University of Wellington.





