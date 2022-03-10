University of Otago's leader wants "transformational change" after a review found systematic racism, discrimination and bullying part of the culture across the institution. Photo / Otago Daily Times

University of Otago's new vice-chancellor is demanding "transformational change" after a scathing review found systematic racism, discrimination and bullying was a part of the culture across the institution.

In a letter to all university staff, Professor David Murdoch promised creating change would be his "highest priority" following the brutal review of allegations of racism at the School of Physical Education, Sport and Exercise Sciences.

Murdoch said the review was set up in response to staff members raising serious concerns with senior leadership during last year.

Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust chief executive and former University of Canterbury assistant Maori, Pacific and equity vice-chancellor Dr Darryn Russell's review upheld the allegations.

It said there was evidence of "racism, discrimination, and bullying being entrenched in a culture described as toxic" at the PE school and said the abuses affected not only Maori, but other under-represented groups.

Maori issues and Maori ethnicity were the primary matters giving rise to racism allegations, while communication was also a significant issue, described as confrontational and aggressive, for example, people shouting, walking out and smashing fists on to tables during meetings.

"There has been an inherent failure of leadership over a long period of time to address these behaviours and establish ... behavioural expectations in line with the ethical behaviour policy," the review said.

It also found the authority and resources needed to lead and enact the Maori academic agenda were "not anywhere at the University of Otago".

Singled out for condemnation was the department of human resources, which had "failed to act on these allegations and has lost the confidence of some people that they will be provided with a safe workplace".

The report concluded, though the university claimed to be committed to the Treaty of Waitangi and Maori success, it was not.

Similarly, though staff were "guaranteed an environment free of racism, discrimination and bullying ... the university has failed on those guarantees".

He endorsed Russell's recommendations, including acknowledging staff had experienced racism, bullying, and discrimination, reviewing the university's ethical behaviour policy, addressing the absence of senior Maori academic leadership, and providing resources to support staff and student safety.

Murdoch said he understood the mamae, or pain, felt by PE school staff was likely to be felt throughout the university.

Significant structural change was needed to "deconstruct systems that had consciously and subconsciously harmed groups" within the university, he said.

"Failing to provide and support for our kaimahi [staff] needs to change immediately. This will change and this change will start now."

The external review was prompted after Maori research group Te Koronga, as well as members of the National Centre of Research Excellence Coastal People: Southern Skies physically removed themselves from the PE school in mid-2021 "to protect themselves".