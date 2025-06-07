Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sonia Gray opens up on being in psychedelic drug trials

RNZ
5 mins to read

Sonia Gray has been trialling psychedelic drugs to help combat her anxiety.

Sonia Gray has been trialling psychedelic drugs to help combat her anxiety.

By RNZ

Broadcaster Sonia Gray has been trialling psychedelic drugs, as part of clinical studies, to help bring her some peace from an unwelcome companion that’s been by her side since she was a baby - anxiety.

The No Such Thing as Normal podcast host was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Large factory blaze in Penrose

Large factory blaze in Penrose

Fire and emergency crews from across Auckland Region continue to battle a large blaze at a factory on Maurice Road, Penrose. Video / Hayden Woodward