Members of the University of Otago branch of the Tertiary Education Union make signs to carry at today's strike rally. Photo / Supplied

Members of the University of Otago branch of the Tertiary Education Union make signs to carry at today's strike rally. Photo / Supplied

Some staff at the University of Otago have taken measures to ensure today's strike does not negatively affect their students.

Members of the University of Otago branch of the Tertiary Education Union (TEU) will down tools at 2pm today for a two-hour rally, part of strike action occurring across all New Zealand universities as the union pushes for an 8 per cent pay rise to keep pay in step with inflation.

Branch organiser Philip Edwards said members had expressed concerns about minimising the effect on students.

Members of the University of Otago branch of the Tertiary Education Union make signs to carry at today's strike rally. Photo / Supplied

"Many of our staff are going to go out on strike, but they're also going to ensure that the students are not affected," he said.

This would be done by such actions as videoing lectures ahead of time, providing other resources and making schedule changes.

Despite the concerns, support for the strike was strong.

The branch had nearly 1200 members across five locations, who voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of taking strike action in a ballot held last week.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Prof David Murdoch said in an email sent to university staff on Tuesday that pay would not be deducted for striking staff.

This was a gesture of good faith and the university was hopeful of finding a solution through bargaining.

The university worked to make "fair and reasonable" offers that rewarded staff as much as possible while upholding its duty of fiscal responsibility, he said.