University of Otago graduations to go ahead this week after threat

The University of Otago's graduation ceremonies are set to happen this week.

Two ceremonies are planned, one on Wednesday and one on Saturday.

A spokeswoman for the university said, at this stage, the ceremonies are going ahead as planned.

"However, we expect there will be discussions about it today based on an update from police regarding their investigation."

Last week, two University of Otago graduation ceremonies were postponed due to a threat that included a warning of a bombing and shooting.

Otago Polytechnic followed suit and also postponed its ceremony planned for Friday.

Police remain tight-lipped on their investigation into the threat.

In a statement, Southern District Commander Paul Basham said while he understood people wanted to know the nature of the threat, at this stage releasing details could compromise the outcome of the investigation.

"This is a complex investigation and it's important we have the opportunity to work through it systematically and thoroughly.

"The safety of our community remains our priority and we continue with our two-pronged approach — an active investigation and an increased police presence in the city."

He encouraged anyone with information to contact police.

The Otago Daily Times confirmed the warning was sent by email and also included a threat of a bombing.