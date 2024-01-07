Wine judge Jen Parr shares her expertise on how to taste a wine and know if it is any good. Video / NZ Herald

Whether you are after a relaxing stay close to the beach or on a farm, Hawke’s Bay offers the perfect combination of surf and turf this summer. Hawke’s Bay Today is running a short series showcasing unique holiday homes, so if you are after something unusual we might have the spot for you.

Picture this: you have just been wine tasting in Bridge Pā, it’s a hot day and you are ready to head away from the triangle of popular wineries and relax, then Verano Country Stay is the best-suited spot for you.

The word “verano” is Spanish for summer and couldn’t be better suited to a summer holiday in Hawke’s Bay.

Verano Country Stay offers the only accommodation in the Bridge Pā Triangle and has three bedrooms and space for outdoor eating.

It had been described by owner Tony Krzyzewski as for people who want “quality in their life”. He said they were the heart of the wine district.

Tony and Jackie Krzyzewski own Verano Country Stay in Bridge Pā.

Situated on a 3ha rural property, it is only a short ride along a country road to get to the cycle trails that run across the Heretaunga Plains.

Krzyzewski and his wife Jackie set the place up in 2015, and said it offered everything they would like to have on a holiday.

“It has good beds, a nice shower, a good kitchen, nice baked bread when you walk in, and good internet. It’s just a comfortable place to relax,” he said.

The Verano Country Stay offers a chance to sleep in a historical Napoleonic-era French officer’s bed, says owner Tony Krzyzewski.

After a long day sampling wine, Verano has a historical Napoleonic-era French officer’s bed, which was designed to be dismantled in five minutes and be carried on a horse.

“It’s an extremely comfortable bed, it’s like sleeping on a cloud,” Krzyzewski said.





“We call ourselves the heart of the wine district, and we are very popular for people coming out to discover Hawke’s Bay wine and cycling,” he said.

The Details

Location — Bridge Pā

Cost — From $220 a night

Guests — Up to 5

