Bridge Pa Wine Festival celebrates 10 years

One of the hottest events in Hawke’s Bay celebrates 10 years!

Returning for its tenth year, the Bridge Pa Wine Festival is gearing up to be one of the hottest dates on the Hawke’s Bay summer events calendar.

The festival, happening on Saturday the 20th of January 2024, will see eight of the most renowned wineries in the region showcasing their top tipples with mouth-watering food and live music to match.

Run as a collective, the 2024 festival includes the likes of Abbey Estate, Alpha Domus, Ash Ridge Winery, Oak Estate, Paritua Winery, Sileni Wines, RedMetal Vineyards plus newcomer to the festival, Zaria Wines.

With each winery putting on their own entertainment, food and wine tastings there will be something for everyone to enjoy on the day that runs from 10.30am to 5.00pm. The festival is a chance for both locals and those from out of town to experience what makes the Bridge Pa Wine District unique, all while enjoying local food and entertainment.

Festival spokesperson Jason Stent, of Paritua Winery, said he’s expecting the upcoming festival to be one of the best yet with the addition of another vineyard and new pick up venues in Central Hawke’s Bay.

“We’re stoked to be celebrating ten years of putting on an excellent day out in the region and showcasing the fantastic range of wine created in our little pocket of the world”, Stent said.

He said there were 2,000 people who came to the 2023 festival and he expected 2,500 people to attend this event.

“There is a lot of good music, really good food, local producers and of course a wide range of wines from entry level to high end options with each vineyard creating a different experience for those who come along” he said.

One of the highlights of the festival is that all wineries are connected by hop on, hop off bus services throughout the day, allowing festival goers to experience as many wineries as they like, with the participating vineyards less than a five-minute drive apart.

The festival prides itself on being as accessible as possible and shuttle bus services will be extended to run in Central Hawke’s Bay in 2024 with pick up locations in Waipukurau and Waipawa along with Napier, Taradale, Hastings and Havelock North.

Festival goers are encouraged to use the public transport options available but for those who are driving, there will be full day parking options available at several of the vineyards.

Ticket prices start from $60 per person plus fees and include access to all wineries, a festival glass and use of the hop on, hop off buses throughout the day.

Event organisers expect an influx of attendees from outside the region with the festival falling on Wellington Anniversary weekend and encourage people to get in quick before it sells out.

Tickets for the Bridge Pa Wine festival 2024 are on sale now from eventbrite.co.nz.