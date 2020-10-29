Unexplained death in Invercargill: Russian wife left man living at property: neighbour

A scene examination is taking place on Grace St where a woman was found dead. Photo / ODT

A man who lives at an Invercargill property being investigated by police over an unexplained death separated from his younger Russian wife about a year ago, a neighbour says.

Meanwhile, a neighbour of the property where the woman was found dead said it was "obvious" police believed the death was not of natural causes.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird confirmed police were called to a Grace St address about 4.15pm yesterday after a woman was found dead at the property.

"We are currently treating her death as unexplained while we are working to understand the circumstances.''

One of two properties in Invercargill being investigated by police following the discovery of a woman's body yesterday. Photo / Abbey Palmer / Otago Daily Times

A scene examination was under way at the Grace St property while a second property of interest was being looked at on Tay St.

Police emergency tape was seen wrapped around the Tay St property this morning and an Armourguard security vehicle was parked outside.

Snr Sgt Baird said further information would be released proactively when available.

A neighbour of the Tay St property said he knew the man who lived at the address, saying he was about 65.

The man's then wife - a Russian woman who was younger than him - left the property about a year ago and moved into another property nearby.

He was unsure in the nearby property was the one on Grace St where a woman was found dead.

He said he was shocked to find out police were investigating right next door to him.

"I didn't know diddlysquat until now, it's a bit of an eye opener.

"It's a really quiet neighbourhood, you hear about these things happening but I never thought it would happen near me.''

The man, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was in his garage working with machinery yesterday afternoon and had not seen or heard anything about the investigation.

A resident at the property for over 25 years, he never heard of any problems at the address since the current owner moved in several years ago.

A neighbour of the Grace St property, who also wished to remain anonymous, said police had come over yesterday afternoon to say there would be an investigation at the property next door over the next few days.

"They just asked us to keep an eye and ear out for anything.

"It's pretty scary though, it's obvious they don't think the death was [of] natural [causes]."

The woman said the area was generally very quiet and she had never heard of any problems.

"I'm pretty sure they're all old people who live there and they keep to themselves."