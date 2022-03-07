Police are investigating the death of a man found in the Karamu Stream. Photo / File

Police are investigating the "unexplained" death of a man whose body was found in a stream in Havelock North.

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene said police were called to Karamu Stream near Panckhurst Street, off Lipscombe Crescent, at 11.30am on Monday.

He said the man's death was "unexplained" and police had requested a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

A scene examination was being carried out.

The location is close to Anderson Park and the Havelock North squash and rugby clubs.

Keene said anyone with information which could help the investigation team should call 105 and refer to event number P049844341.

Information cold also be given anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.