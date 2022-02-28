February 25 2022 New Zealand has joined international partners in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, including the "pointless" loss of life.

February 25 2022 New Zealand has joined international partners in condemning Russia's attack on Ukraine, including the "pointless" loss of life.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says Vladimir Putin is "completely unhinged" and has called for Russia's ambassador to be expelled.

Speaking this morning about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Luxon said New Zealand should have an autonomous sanctions system.

New Zealand can only impose sanctions on countries using a process that goes through the United Nations.

Putin has claimed the West has failed to take seriously Russia's security concerns about Nato and has also expressed scorn about Ukraine's right be an independent state.

Luxon said expelling the Russian ambassador would underscore how seriously New Zealand condemned Russia's military onslaught.

"The chance for diplomacy was weeks ago."

Putin, the 69-year-old Russian President, last week recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine before launching the assault.

"This is a man that's completely unhinged," Luxon said.

"He's doing something that's unacceptable, a total affront to human rights, a total affront to democracy, a total affront to global peace and stability."

Yesterday Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said expelling Russia's diplomats was one option on the table, but the Government had to consider the flow-on effects of that - it would almost certainly result in New Zealand's diplomats in Russia also being kicked out, leaving New Zealanders in the area with no direct consular help.

National's foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said expelling Russia's ambassador to New Zealand would signal the idea that we don't want to be associated with the Russian government.

"It's a very serious step," he said.

Nanaia Mahuta has called on Russia to act consistently with its international obligations and cease military operations in Ukraine. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Yesterday, Russian and Ukrainian officials met on the war's fifth day, under the shadow of Putin's nuclear threats.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has encountered unexpectedly fierce resistance.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (centre) pays a visit to the front line in Donetsk region. Photo / AP

National's immigration spokeswoman Erica Stanford said the Government should create a special humanitarian visa for immediate relatives of Ukrainians who have settled in New Zealand.

"The situation in Ukraine is worsening by the day and Ukrainian Kiwis will be extremely worried about the safety of their family members back home," she said.

"This is something New Zealand can do now to support our Ukrainian Kiwis to bring their immediate family members here."

Stanford also said the Government should fast-track existing visa applications for Ukrainians, as Australia has done.

Yesterday, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta issued a statement to the UN Human Rights Council.

"There is no victor in unjustified and unprovoked aggression.

"The Russian government has repeatedly ignored opportunities for diplomacy, negotiation and de-escalation, and has instead chosen aggression."

She said Russian actions in the past week were a blatant breach of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.