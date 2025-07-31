Near the start of the livestream of the council meeting, Brown discusses absent councillors. Video / Auckland Council

Wayne Brown ‘out of Auckland every chance he can get’, claims mayoral rival Kerrin Leoni in council attendance spat

Mayor Wayne Brown is “out of Auckland every chance he can get” and shouldn’t be criticising councillors about their attendance record, claims a rival hoping to take his job at October’s election.

Brown, who is standing for re-election as mayor, expressed his displeasure at yesterday’s council governing body meeting that five of the 20 elected members weren’t attending in person.

“I’m going to deal with them one by one,” Brown told the meeting.

“I want to make sure that people understand you have an obligation to be here unless you’ve got a good reason.

“Some of the councillor committees haven’t had enough people to have the meetings, and it’s just not good enough.”