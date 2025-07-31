“We wish her well in her recovery as someone who’s particularly worried about bike safety.
“Councillor [Wayne] Walker ... he hasn’t been run over by a car, I’m sure someone will provide one.”
Kerrin Leoni, who is challenging Brown for the mayoral chains, said his comments at yesterday’s meeting were “pretty rich”.
“Brown is out of Auckland every chance he can get for his home in Northland. He was heavily criticised in 2023, for instance, when Cyclone Gabrielle hit, for being missing in action,” the Whau councillor said in a statement.
“... Here he is criticising other councillors and even making jokes about people being run over.
“It’s well known that, every chance he gets, he’s out of Auckland most weekends for his [property] in Northland.”
Brown lives in an apartment in central Auckland. A former Far North District mayor, he also owns a home at Mangōnui in Northland (as well as having commercial property interests).
The Herald has approached his office for comment over Leoni’s criticism.
Walker told RNZ yesterday that he informed council staff he had flu and would be joining the meeting via video link. He said Brown had been “going after” him and his fellow Albany ward councillor John Watson during previous meetings, dubbing them “the Albanians”.