The first report by liquidators Steven Khov and Kieran Jones on June 11 shows the company had no assets at the date of liquidation, and the sole creditor was Inland Revenue, owed $559,739.

Brown has asked the council’s chief executive, Phil Wilson, to look into the situation.

Wilson said yesterday that neither he nor the mayor was aware of the company’s existence or its subsequent liquidation.

Singh told Newsroom the existence of his business interest had been declared to the council, but not its liquidation.

Leoni said today the issue was no minor footnote.

Jazz Singh is the chief of staff in the mayor's office.

“The liquidation of a company with $560,000 in liabilities under the stewardship of someone now helping to run the city raises urgent concerns,” Leoni said.

The mayoral aspirant said she would be a more financially suitable mayor for Auckland, focused on competent, disciplined management of public funds.

“Every staff member will be held to high standards of integrity, transparency and financial credibility,” she said.

A spokesman for Brown’s mayoral campaign said the mayor had no comment to add.

“The matter is with the chief executive at the council where Singh is employed. He took leave for the week.”

The Herald has sought comment from Singh.

