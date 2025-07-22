Advertisement
Auckland mayoral challenger questions Wayne Brown’s chief of staff’s $560,000 liquidation

Bernard Orsman
By
Auckland Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Jazz Singh, chief of staff to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, called in the liquidators on June 4 for his property company. Photo / NZBBC

The $560,000 liquidation of a company owned by Mayor Wayne Brown’s chief of staff raises serious questions, says a mayoral challenger.

Councillor Kerrin Leoni, who is challenging Brown at October’s local body election, said Auckland deserves leadership that is competent, transparent, and financially responsible.

“Instead, the public is learning that

