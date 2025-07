Jazz Singh, chief of staff to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, called in the liquidators on June 4 for his property company. Photo / NZBBC

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Jazz Singh, chief of staff to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, called in the liquidators on June 4 for his property company. Photo / NZBBC

The $560,000 liquidation of a company owned by Mayor Wayne Brown’s chief of staff raises serious questions, says a mayoral challenger.

Councillor Kerrin Leoni, who is challenging Brown at October’s local body election, said Auckland deserves leadership that is competent, transparent, and financially responsible.

“Instead, the public is learning that Mayor Wayne Brown’s hand-picked chief of staff, one of the most powerful unelected figures at City Hall, has left behind a business in financial ruins,” she said.

Jazz Singh, chief of staff to the mayor, called in the liquidators on June 4 for his property company Traxx Investments Ltd.