Jazz Singh, chief of staff to Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown, called in the liquidators on June 4 for his property company Photo / NZBBC
Auckland Council chief executive Phil Wilson is investigating a mayoral executive who owns a property company in liquidation owing $560,000 to Inland Revenue.
Jazz Singh, chief of staff to Mayor Wayne Brown, called in the liquidators on June 4 for his property company, Traxx Investments Ltd.
The first report byliquidators Steven Khov and Kieran Jones on June 11 shows the company had no assets at the date of liquidation and the sole creditor was the Inland Revenue Department, which is owed $559,739.
Wilson told the Herald this morning that over the weekend, the mayor had asked him to look into the situation.
“The pretext is that even for people employed in the mayor’s office, they are council employees,” Wilson said, adding that there is a level of independence for mayoral staff, but he holds responsibility.