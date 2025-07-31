Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Offshore oil ban repeal: Coalition seeks consensus amid opposition

By Russell Palmer
RNZ·
6 mins to read

Shane Jones leads repeal of offshore exploration ban, calling it key to restoring energy security and investor confidence.

Shane Jones leads repeal of offshore exploration ban, calling it key to restoring energy security and investor confidence.

By Russell Palmer of RNZ

Coalition parties are calling for the Opposition not to revive its offshore oil and gas exploration ban in future, in the hope that more political consensus will bolster the industry – but those pleas seem to be falling on deaf

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save