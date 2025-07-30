Advertisement
Shane Jones unveils plan to double geothermal energy by 2040

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Contact Energy’s 174MW geothermal power station at Tauhara began operating in May.

Resources Minister Shane Jones has unveiled a plan to double New Zealand’s geothermal energy production by 2040.

Jones launched “From the Ground Up” – a draft strategy to unlock New Zealand’s geothermal potential – for consultation in Taupō today.

He said the strategy sought to position the country as a

