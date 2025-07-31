Ministerial briefing on NCEA suggests the current system does not support pathways into trades; and rebounding tsunami swells still pose a risk. Video / NZ Herald

Storied former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is making a new bid for a political comeback - going back to his roots and trying for local government.

He will be running for Auckland’s Howick local board in the Flat Bush subdivision in the forthcoming local body elections.

Ross told the Herald he has the “past experience and skillset to be an effective advocate” for Howick residents, and after a five-year hiatus from politics, he is ready to take a stab at politics again.

“I spent six years on the Manukau City Council before a decade spent in Parliament. I understand council and government processes well, and I can put those skills to good use working at a local board level.”

Ross’s wife, Lucy Schwaner, ran for a seat on the board in 2016 but quit minutes after being sworn in after failing to be elected as chair.