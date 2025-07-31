Storied former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is making a new bid for a political comeback - going back to his roots and trying for local government.
He will be running for Auckland’s Howick local board in the Flat Bush subdivision in the forthcoming local body elections.
Ross toldthe Herald he has the “past experience and skillset to be an effective advocate” for Howick residents, and after a five-year hiatus from politics, he is ready to take a stab at politics again.
“I spent six years on the Manukau City Council before a decade spent in Parliament. I understand council and government processes well, and I can put those skills to good use working at a local board level.”
Ross’s political career has been well-documented in the media, with its start as a local success story before he spectacularly fell from grace and landed in controversy that has followed him for the rest of his career.
He started in politics as a Manukau City Councillor at the age of 18 and was elected as an MP at 25 - making him the youngest MP at the time.
At the time, Newsroom reported women working there were being left alone in apartments in different locations without panic alarms or proper safety protocols and that after assaults by clients, they were not getting follow-up support. Ross has since denied these allegations.