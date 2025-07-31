Advertisement
Former National MP Jami-Lee Ross seeks political comeback with Howick local board bid

Rachel Maher
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ministerial briefing on NCEA suggests the current system does not support pathways into trades; and rebounding tsunami swells still pose a risk. Video / NZ Herald

Storied former National MP Jami-Lee Ross is making a new bid for a political comeback - going back to his roots and trying for local government.

He will be running for Auckland’s Howick local board in the Flat Bush subdivision in the forthcoming local body elections.

Ross told

