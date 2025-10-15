New Zealand fighter Shan-Le Kearns became the fourth Kiwi to die in the Russia-Ukraine War in April - there have now been five deaths. Photo / Supplied
A legal challenge has begun in Ukraine to have a young New Zealand soldier who died in a drone strike on the frontline – but is still formally listed as missing – be reclassified as killed in action.
If successful, the case would allow the grieving parents of 26-year-old Shan-LeKearns to receive the $615,000 in compensation the Ukrainian Government provides for the families of troops killed in action (KIA).
Kearns was a member of the Ukraine International Legion – the country’s foreign fighting force – and died after a Russian drone dropped a grenade on him in April.
Kearns – who went by the military callsign “Oxide” – died in fighting near the town of Dvorichna.
Ukrainian ambassador to Australia and New Zealand, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, was among those to pay tribute to him, sending his “sincere condolences” to Kearns’ family and friends.
“My country remains forever thankful for Shan, for other New Zealanders, for Australians, for all nationals who come to Ukraine’s defence, even at the risk of their own lives,” he said.
Because Kearns’ body hasn’t yet been recovered, the young Kiwi remains formally listed as MIA; a classification given to at least 35,000 soldiers fighting on the Ukrainian side.
Inside the legal fight
Bereaved families of fallen members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – including the Ukraine International Legion – receive a $614,000 compensation payment.
But the death first has to be legally proven; either by the return of remains or via civil action.
The video and photographic evidence of Kearns’ tragic death has not been enough for him to yet be reclassified from MIA to KIA.
His case is the latest to be taken on by the Foundation, which says it is currently working with the families of more than 140 soldiers from 30 countries.
The Foundation’s Kyiv-based director of programmes Lauren Guillaume told the Herald the legal action would also feature evidence from those who might have witnessed their squad mates’ death.
“We collect evidence and use our Ukrainian lawyer to petition a Ukrainian judge, through a civil case, that this person’s status should be changed from missing in action to killed in action ... that there is significant evidence to show that they did die on the battlefield, that they’re not coming back,” Guillaume told the Herald.
Although he lost his life in April, work on Kearns’ proposed reclassification has had to wait until October because a court case can’t be submitted until six months has passed since the date the soldier was declared MIA.
Once presented to a court in Kyiv, it can take up to a year for a decision to be made.
Military officials then have 30 days to appeal if they believe the soldier may still be alive, or a prisoner of war.
The Weatherman Foundation has successfully changed the status of two soldiers – from the US and the UK – from MIA to KIA. The British case was held recently and is still under the 30-day appeal period.
“What we tell the families is we can’t take your grief away, but what we can do is try to help on the admin side of things, especially here in Ukraine,” Guillaume said.