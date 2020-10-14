UK family refused entry into NZ speaks out after PM Jacinda Ardern calls for review on situation

Eddie Jarman, 14, was killed in early August after being hit by a speedboat while checking an anchor near Tahiti. Photo / Supplied

A UK family refused entry into New Zealand on humanitarian grounds - after their teenage son was killed in a speedboat accident - is speaking out for the first time since Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced authorities would be reviewing the situation.

Barbara Genda, the mother of 14-year-old Eddie Jarman, is speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking this morning.

It comes after Ardern told the radio station on Monday that she has asked for a review of the decision to refuse the family entrance to New Zealand on their yacht.

"I had all but a faint hope that we would get through," Genda said.

"I'm grateful and hopeful that our case may actually bring to light the plight of many."

Eddie Jarman, 14, and sister Amelie Jarman, 13. Eddie was hit by a speedboat and killed off Mo'orea Island, near Tahiti. Photo / Supplied

The family - including Genda's husband Henry Jarman and daughter Amelie Jarman, 13 - wanted to do so in order to sell their vessel in the hopes of returning home to the UK.

Their son and brother Eddie died in a tragic accident on August 9, on Mo'orea Island near Tahiti, when he was struck by a speedboat while checking an anchor.

The accident is currently the subject of a manslaughter investigation.

Henry Jarman acknowledged they had not yet heard from anyone official regarding their case to enter New Zealand shores; saying they had only been told via second-hand sources.

"Your Prime Minister has obviously mentioned it and ... yes, we are hopeful."

Since Ardern's announcement on radio earlier this week, the Ministry of Health has confirmed that it is reviewing the family's case "as a matter of urgency".

The ministry said it is still working on finalising options for the family, if any.

However, ministry officials had yet to touch base with the family, as of yesterday.