Two-year-old girl missing from her West Auckland home

Willow was last seen in the garden of her home, playing with a sibling.

Hundreds of West Auckland locals are searching for two-year-old girl Willow after she went missing from her home on Zodiac Street in Henderson this afternoon.

She was last seen in the garden playing with a sibling, and is wearing a pink jersey, jeans and black-and-white sneakers, police said.

Her family is incredibly worried for her, and police are requesting for anyone who may have seen her to contact them immediately.

A local witness said a number of police staff had entered the premises on Zodiac Street with evidence bags and other items for taking statements.

“Family and friends have gathered at the home on Zodiac St, hugging and crying, all full of emotion.”

Police Search and Rescue, LandSar, police, Community Patrol and the community are out in force - a member of the public has launched a personal drone and is searching a nearby creek.

A team of specialist search and rescue personnel has been deployed to search a nearby creek. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Residents in the Zodiac Street area are asked to check their properties for the toddler.

Anyone who may have sighted Willow in the past two hours is asked to call police on 111 and quote event number P055661546.