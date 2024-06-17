Police are appealing for information after a recent spate of copper thefts in Christchurch. Video / NZ Police

Police are appealing for information after a spate of power line-tampering incidents in Christchurch, with offenders seemingly targeting copper.

CCTV footage and audio released this afternoon by police shows one alleged thief using a battery-powered angle grinder attached to a long bamboo pole

“This is what you might hear if someone is cutting powerlines near you,” the video read.

Police said more than 20 homes were recently plunged into darkness two nights in a row due to tampering of power lines.

“Recent incidents have hit areas close to schools, preschools, recreational facilities and residential streets.”

Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said it was fortunate no one has been injured so far, but police remain concerned it’s only a matter of time.

“Tampering with power lines places yourself and members of the public at risk of electrocution for a small return,” Appley said.

“Power outages can also have devastating effects, especially for those in assisted living situations, such as those on life support or assisted breathing machines.”

Police have urged anyone who sees suspicious behaviour around power lines to immediately contact 111 if it’s happening now or 105 if it’s after the fact.

Furthermore, anyone who witnesses the vehicle pictured in the video or anyone with information that may assist police with their investigation should contact police referencing file number 240524/5409.

In a statement last month, Appley said the offenders leave the power lines dangerous and exposed once they get what they want. On one occasion a set was left broken outside Phillip St preschool.

“Our message to offenders is to stop this behaviour before someone, including yourself, gets hurt,” said Appley.

“We need Christchurch residents to be aware of the risk of exposed or damaged wires – do not touch them and call Orion on 0800 363 9898 straight away.”