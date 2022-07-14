A serious crash near Tangoio on Thursday afternoon left a vehicle down a bank and the two teenaged occupants injured.
A police spokeswoman confirmed that two occupants of the vehicle had been recovered from the vehicle.
She said the single car crashed on Waipatiki Rd between Tangoio Settlement Rd and Titoki Pl, just north of Napier, about 1pm.
The two injured females were later listed as being in a stable condition in hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The spokeswoman said the vehicle had gone off the road in the incident.
Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.
Senior Firefighter Baz Gallagher said two trucks from Napier and a rescue helicopter had been dispatched to the incident.
MORE TO COME