Two Tauranga cops assaulted: One pinned by his throat, bitten and spat on

Bradley Ryan Kemp pleaded guilty to police assault charges in the Tauranga District Court on July 16. Photo / File

A Tauranga man who spat on a police officer after biting the hand of his partner and pinning him against a patrol car door so hard he struggled to breathe faces a lengthy prison term.

On May 3, Bradley Ryan Kemp, 34, was in the back of a patrol car after his arrest, the police summary of facts showed.

As the patrol car travelled over the Tauranga Harbour Bridge, Kemp bit down on the top of the first victim's hand.

A struggle ensued during which Kemp kicked out at the same officer with one leg, pinning the sergeant to the patrol car door by his throat.

Kemp held his foot against this victim's throat with enough pressure to restrict his breathing before the officer elbowed the defendant to free himself.

Kemp then spat at the second victim who was driving him back to the police station and blood landed on one officer's face and the other's arm.

Kemp, who is not a first-time offender, gave no explanation for his actions when interviewed by the police.

Police are seeking $500 reparation for damages to a watch during the struggle.

Kemp, from Tauranga central, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police, and one charge of assault with intent to injure in the Tauranga District Court on July 16.

Kemp appearing in court via an audiovisual link from prison also admitted a further charge of possession of a knife in a public place which sparked his May 3 arrest.

His lawyer William McNicol entered the guilty pleas on his client's behalf.

Judge Ian Mill remanded Kemp in custody before sentencing on August 27.