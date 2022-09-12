Police are on the scene of a sudden death on View Rd, Sunnyvale, Auckland, which is currently being treated as unexplained. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

Police have attended two sudden deaths in Auckland this evening, both are being treated as unexplained.

Emergency services were called to a residential address on View Rd Sunnyvale at about 12.20 pm, and arrived to find one person deceased, a police spokesperson said.

A police spokesperson said that at this stage the death is being treated as unexplained.

St John is also attending.

A local visiting a dairy nearby said an older man lived there in the block of flats.

"He'd often walk across the road with his walker - I really hope it isn't him," the resident said.

"Shooting last week, now whatever this is, all this crime, I hope nothing serious has happened to him."

Police investigators at the scene of an unexplained death at View Rd in Sunnyvale. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Cordons are in place.

The second event occurred across Auckland on Birkdale Rd in Birkdale.

Police attended the incident at about 1.30 pm this afternoon.

A police spokesperson said they arrived at the address to find one person deceased, and the death is also being treated as unexplained.

The spokesperson said at this stage, there is no indication the two events are linked.