Two stricken fishermen plucked from rocks in dramatic helicopter rescue at Port Waikato

Two fishermen are winched to safety by the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter from rocks at Sunset Beach, Port Waikato, as large swells threaten to wash the pair into the ocean. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE

Two stricken fishermen have been plucked from rocks in a dramatic helicopter rescue at Port Waikato this afternoon.

Crew from the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter were called out about 12.30pm to assist with the search and rescue of two fishermen, believed to be in their 50s, who were trapped on a rock and close to being swept away.

The rescue helicopter hovered above the men and winched them up to the aircraft.

Photos of the rescue show churning white water and large waves washing over the rocks while the men clung on for their lives.

The fishermen were not badly hurt and did not need to be taken to hospital. The crew returned to base.

