Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incidents - on Darby St and Quay St - to contact them. Photo / NZME

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the incidents - on Darby St and Quay St - to contact them. Photo / NZME

Three people have been injured in separate stabbing incidents in central Auckland overnight.

Authorities are now appealing for anyone who saw the incidents to contact them.

Police were notified of an altercation between two groups on Darby St just after midnight.

One person was stabbed and received minor injuries.

Police were notified of a second altercation on Quay St just before 3am.

Two people were stabbed and taken to hospital.

The two alleged offenders fled the scene and were arrested a short time later.

Initial indications suggested one person had serious injuries. That has since been downgraded to moderate.

A second person was injured and has since been discharged from hospital.

A 27-year-old man is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with three counts of wounding with intent in relation to the two incidents.

"Anyone who saw either altercation or has any other information which may help police, is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 220625/5009," a spokesperson said.

• Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.