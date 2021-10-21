Two seriously injured, road closed after crash in Raglan

Police have closed Wainui Rd in Raglan after a crash that's seriously injured two people.

Emergency services were called to a crash on Wainui Rd, between Manu Bay and Upper Wainui, about 10.30am, Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Karen Larking said.

The incident involved a quadbike, police have confirmed.

Police were attending an incident where two people have suffered serious injuries.

Local residents have reported seeing "multiple" rescue helicopters at the scene.

Police said the injured people are being airlifted to hospital.

The road is currently closed and people are asked to avoid the area.