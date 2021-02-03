Two seriously injured after two-car Poukawa train track crash, highway reopened

The police serious crash unit is at the scene. Photo / NZTA

Two men have been seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 2 in Poukawa which closed the road for more than four hours.

A police spokesperson said the two-vehicle crash about 3.50am near Te Hauke ended with one of the cars blocking the train tracks which run alongside the highway.

The pair, one in his 50s and another in his 60s, were transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

At the man in his 50s was in a serious condition and the man in his 60s was in a stable condition, a Hawke's Bay DHB spokesperson said.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency said the road was closed for more than four hours, while contractors and the serious crash unit were at the scene and reopened at 8.20am.

A police spokesperson said it was thought there was one person trapped in each vehicle, and both were freed shortly before 5am and transported by ambulance at 6.20am.

Police notified train controls of the car on the tracks.

Motorists were asked to detour via SH50 if possibe as there were major delays on the Otane to Pakipaki detour before the road reopened at 8.20am.

Four fire trucks attended the event.