Two people have been seriously injured after a crash near Flaxmere. Photo / Warren Buckland

Two people have been injured in a serious crash near Flaxmere in Hastings.

Police said a vehicle had crashed into a ditch on York Road, Longlands, and two people were in a serious condition.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Two fire trucks attended the crash.