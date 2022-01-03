Two serious water incidents in an hour on Coromandel Peninsula

A Westpac rescue helicopter has arrived at Hahei Beach in the Coromandel. Photo / Getty Images

Two people have been taken to hospital this afternoon after separate water incidents at holiday hotspots on the Coromandel Peninsula.

At 1.53pm St John was called to an incident at Waihī Beach, with one ambulance, one first response unit and one rapid response unit sent to the scene.

A St John spokeswoman said one patient was treated in a serious condition and was transported to Tauranga Hospital.

Minutes later an emergency water incident unfolded at Hahei Beach, 100km further north.

Emergency services were called at 2.01pm to the incident on Hahei Beach Rd, the spokeswoman said. Around 2.30pm a Westpac rescue helicopter was at the scene but an ambulance crew and the fire service were still en route.

St John treated one patient in a minor condition and transported them to hospital.

Hahei Beach sits between the popular Cathedral Cove and Hot Water Beach. The town of Hahei normally has just a few hundred residents but this can swell to several thousand over summer.