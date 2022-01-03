Two serious water incidents in an hour on Coromandel Peninsula

A Westpac rescue helicopter has arrived at Hahei Beach in the Coromandel. Photo / Getty Images

An emergency water incident is unfolding at Hahei Beach in the Coromandel district, while another person is in a serious condition after an incident at Waihī Beach in the Bay of Plenty.

A Westpac rescue helicopter has recently arrived at the scene on Hahei Beach Rd after emergency services were called at 2.01pm, a St John spokeswoman said.

Around 2.30pm an ambulance crew and the fire service were still en route.

Hahei Beach sits between the popular Cathedral Cove and Hot Water Beach. The town of Hahei normally has just a few hundred residents but this can swell to several thousand over summer.

Earlier this afternoon St John was also called at 1.53pm to a water incident at Waihī Beach, about 100km further south.

One ambulance, one first response unit and one rapid response unit were sent to the scene. St John treated one patient in a serious condition - they were being transported to Tauranga Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

