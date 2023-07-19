Emergency services responded to a three-car incident in Castlecliff, Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people with moderate injuries have been taken to Whanganui Hospital following a three-car incident in Castlecliff, Whanganui.

New Zealand Police, Hato Hone St John and Fire & Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) all attended the incident.

Police said they were notified of the incident on the corner of Cornfoot and Manuka Sts at around 9.45am on Thursday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle responded to the scene.

Three people were transported to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.

Whanganui Fire Station officer Gerard Packard said three cars were involved in the incident.

A Fenz spokesperson said two Whanganui fire trucks attended and assisted police and St John personnel.

