A damaged car was left at the scene after being used to ram raid a liquor store in Greenhithe, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A damaged car was left at the scene after being used to ram raid a liquor store in Greenhithe, on Auckland's North Shore. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two youths have been arrested after allegedly fleeing police following one of at least two ram raids in Auckland overnight.

Police were called just before midnight to the Greenhithe Liquor Centre on Greenhithe Rd on the North Shore, where a silver car was used to ramraid the shop.

The Herald understands a large amount of alcohol was stolen. The damaged car was left at the scene.

A police chase - understood to be related to the incident - ended with two youths being arrested on Don Buck Rd in Massey, close to Universal Drive. A photographer at the scene said the pair looked around 16-17 years old, and had been driving a maroon car.

Around 2am a jewelry store in Onehunga was also targeted by ramraiders. The entrance to Jewellers on Queen on Onehunga Mall was smashed open with a damaged vehicle left in the middle of the road.

Police have been asked to comment on both incidents.