Two people trapped after crash near Lake Pukaki

Fire crews are working to free two people trapped after a crash near Twizel. Photo / NZH

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

Five people have been injured in a crash in the Pukaki area.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd at about 12.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said three vehicles are involved.

They said two people were trapped but have been freed.

Crews from the Twizel and Omarama stations are in attendance.

A St John spokesperson said five people were injured in the crash.

Two people with serious injuries have been taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.