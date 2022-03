A rescue is underway of two people in a life-raft off the South Otago coast, near the Tautuku Peninsula. Photo / NZME

A rescue of two people in a life-raft off the South Otago coast is under way.

A spokesperson for Maritime New Zealand's Rescue Coordination Centre said they received a beacon alert from a vessel off the coast about 11.30am today.

The Otago Rescue Helicopter is on scene and two people in a life-raft have been identified, they said.

The helicopter is now commencing a winching operation.