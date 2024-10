Kiwis caught in Hurricane Milton’s devastation, Chris Luxon speaks out against Israel’s Prime Minister and how the Government’s books are looking amid challenging economic times.

Three people are in hospital after a car crashed into a tree in Auckland’s Matakana.

Emergency services responded to the single-vehicle crash on Leigh Rd at 2.41pm.

“It appears a car has collided with a tree,” a police spokesperson said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said: “There are three patients currently being transported to North Shore Hospital by road, two in serious conditions and one in a moderate condition”.