Two people have been taken to hospital following an alleged assault in central Christchurch early this morning.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident on Hereford St around 4.10am where two people were found seriously injured.

“Inquires are ongoing to determine the circumstances of what has occurred.”

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they were notified of the incident at 04.09 and responded with two ambulances, one rapid response unit, and one manager to the scene.