Two people injured in house fire in Remuera, central Auckland

Fire crews at the blaze in Remuera this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Two people have been injured - one of whom has been hospitalised - in a house fire in central Auckland.

A northern fire communications spokesman said they were called out to Chatfield Place, in Remuera, at 10.30am after "multiple reports" of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived to find the house well involved in flames, he said.

St John confirmed they treated two people in a moderate condition.

One of them has been taken to Auckland City Hospital, still in a moderate condition.

The nature of their injuries have not been revealed.

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Chatfield Avenue, in Remuera, this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Several residents have come out into the cul-de-sac to watch firefighters attack the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said officers were not at the scene, at this stage.

"That could change with helping with traffic management."

A staff member at nearby Cluny Kindergarten, on Victoria Ave, said: "I heard lots of sirens and was wondering what was going on."

Looking outside towards Chatfield Place, she said the skies were clear blue and there was no hint of smoke.

By 11am, the fire had been extinguished.

Firefighters remain at the scene, damping down hotspots.