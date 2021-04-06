Website of the Year

New Zealand

Two people injured in crash between car and truck near Timaru

Two people have been injured in a car crash near Timaru early this afternoon. Photo / Supplied

Two people have been injured in a car crash near Timaru early this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said a truck and a car crashed at the intersection of Blair St and Old North Rd, Washdyke at 12.35pm.

A St John spokesman confirmed one person received moderate injuries and another had minor injuries.

Both patients were taken to Timaru Hospital.

The vehicles have been removed from the road, and debris was being cleared too, the police spokeswoman said.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.