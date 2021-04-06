Two people injured in crash between car and truck near Timaru

Two people have been injured in a car crash near Timaru early this afternoon.
A police spokeswoman said a truck and a car crashed at the intersection of Blair St and Old North Rd, Washdyke at 12.35pm.
A St John spokesman confirmed one person received moderate injuries and another had minor injuries.
Read More
- Three people hurt in two serious crashes in Auckland - NZ Herald
- One dead, after two vehicles crash, one catches fire in Whakamaru, Waikato - NZ Herald
- Easter road toll at seven: Police release name of motorcyclist who died in Rotorua crash - NZ H...
- Easter road toll: Five dead - pedestrian killed in Wellington bus crash - NZ Herald
Both patients were taken to Timaru Hospital.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The vehicles have been removed from the road, and debris was being cleared too, the police spokeswoman said.
The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.