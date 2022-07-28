Police at the entrance to the village. Photo / Maryana Garcia

Two people have been injured in an incident at Rotorua's Whakarewarewa Village.

A police spokesperson said they were called to Whakarewarewa, The Living Māori Village on Tryon St in Rotorua at 3.45pm and two people had been injured.

A reporter at the scene said there was a police presence at the village and access to the village was blocked.

Three police cars could be seen.

St John and fire have been approached for comment.

The village general manager did not wish to comment.

More to come.