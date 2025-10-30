“There are all different kinds- but typically it’s what’s called a slab avalanche, where the different layers of snow melt at different rates.”

He said this time, the avalanche had fallen in the “perfect spot”.

“There is no public access in that little part of the valley.

“It fell in the perfect spot where there was no danger to anybody.

“I just think it’s a beautiful thing that people are interested in how gorgeous nature is out here, that people are interested in glaciology in the way that this park’s natural features are observed.”

Jolley stressed that no matter the time of year, it was important people checked the forecast and had a plan to stay safe in avalanche-prone areas.

“This type of thing happens all the time, even in the middle of the summer,” he said.

“Check on the reports and the avalanche risk that’s published every day, not only in this park, but in all the natural areas in New Zealand.

“There are a lot of organisations that offer avalanche safety courses.

“I would recommend that anybody who has any sort of recreational aspirations to go trekking, skiing, or that kind of thing, take an [avalanche safety course].

“Having some knowledge and being prepared could be the difference between life and death.”

NZ Mountain Safety Council chief executive Mike Daisley said the video serves as a good reminder that avalanche safety in the backcountry is still critical at this time of year, especially following the recent large snowfall, particularly in the Southern Lakes and Mackenzie areas.

“We know that many backcountry skiers, snowboarders and mountaineers will be eager to head out as more settled weather arrives. We’re reminding people not to let the excitement cloud their judgment when it comes to avalanche safety.

“Trampers and hunters walking in valleys are also reminded that avalanches can run to valley floor, as shown in the video.

“Following any storm, we advise outdoor adventurers to wait 24-48 hours before going into the backcountry, as this allows the snowpack to settle.”

He encouraged anyone heading out to check the avalanche forecast at avalanche.net.nz and adapt their plans based on the avalanche conditions.

Daisley also advised people to carry avalanche rescue equipment, crampons and an ice axe.