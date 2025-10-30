Advertisement
Waitangi Tribunal calls for extension to citizenship rights for Māori, rules legislation breaches Te Tiriti o Waitangi

Adam Pearse
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Keisha Castle-Hughes, star of the acclaimed New Zealand film Whale Rider pictured here in 2005, spoke publicly earlier this year about her issues with the Citizenship Act. Photo / NZME

The Waitangi Tribunal believes citizenship rights should be extended for Māori as it concludes refusing citizenship to overseas-born Māori children of citizens not born in New Zealand breaches rights afforded under Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

The issue of “citizenship by descent” only applying to people born one generation from

