Two people injured after being hit by bus in Auckland CBD

Emergency services are at the scene of the crash on Fanshawe St, Auckland. Photo / Google

Two people have been injured after being hit by a bus in Auckland's CBD.

One is in a serious condition and the other has moderate injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Fanshawe St and

Beaumont St about 5.15pm.

St John transported the two to Auckland City Hospital.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two crew to the scene while police were also in attendance.

Meanwhile, one person has been critically injured after being hit by a car in Auckland's Remuera.

Police were alerted to the serious crash on Abbotts Way just after 4pm.

The person had been transported to hospital.

Abbotts Way is closed between Ngahue Drive and Winstone Drive, Auckland Transport said in a social media update.