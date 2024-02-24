Mediators increase efforts to gain a cease-fire in Gaza before more innocent civilians are harmed. Today also marks the two year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Two people have been taken to hospital in serious condition following a motorcycle crash at the Ruapuna Raceway west of Christchurch, this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene just before 3pm where two motorcycle riders had crashed.

“It appears both were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

The Herald understands the event was called “Sound of Thunder” and run by Bears Motorcycle Club.

The event said it was going to feature “iconic bikes from past & present, including the legendary Britten Motorcycle & a Moto2 replica bike.”