Two people are fighting for their lives and another has been seriously injured after a truck and car collided in Waikato.

Emergency services responded to the crash at around 5pm today at the intersection of Diagonal Rd and McLaren Rd in Matamata-Piako.

Two people have critical injuries and another has serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Diversions will be in place and motorists should avoid the area.